iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.43. The company has a market capitalization of $401.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $391.09 and a twelve month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

