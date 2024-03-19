iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $136.13. 598,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.