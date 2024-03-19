iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is DMC Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

DMC Group LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 926,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,621. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

