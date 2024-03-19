Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $12.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Price Performance

IREN opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth $6,102,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 649,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.