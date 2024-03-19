iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
NYSE:IPW opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.89. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
