iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

NYSE:IPW opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.89. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

