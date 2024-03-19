Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 0.6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.94. 1,371,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,314,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after buying an additional 669,350 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

