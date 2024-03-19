Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,710,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 42,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 21.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 1,957,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,327,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

