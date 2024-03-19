Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clear Secure (YOU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) recently:

3/18/2024 – Clear Secure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Clear Secure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Clear Secure had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 263,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Clear Secure Inc alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.