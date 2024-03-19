Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clear Secure (YOU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) recently:

  • 3/18/2024 – Clear Secure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/15/2024 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/29/2024 – Clear Secure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/28/2024 – Clear Secure had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/28/2024 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/24/2024 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 263,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

