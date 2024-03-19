InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Declares $0.06 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSSX opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.