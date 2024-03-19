Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $433.33 and last traded at $434.88. 13,207,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,587,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.48.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,798,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

