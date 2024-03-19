Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $433.33 and last traded at $434.88. 13,207,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,587,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.48.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.46.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.