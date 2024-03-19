Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Cut by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $57,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,227,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 501,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,633. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

