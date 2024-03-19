Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 819,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 3,507,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $61,795,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
