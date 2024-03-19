Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 819,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 3,507,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $61,795,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

