Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 65,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 127,625 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $18.46.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $686.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 636,057 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

