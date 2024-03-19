Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 254,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

