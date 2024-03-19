InterRent REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent REIT
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.