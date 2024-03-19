International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,289,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 3,870,994 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $34.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

International Paper Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

