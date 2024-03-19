Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.2%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $42.74. Approximately 9,773,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 44,695,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

