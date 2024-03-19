Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,221,860 shares of company stock valued at $630,991,369. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CPNG opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

