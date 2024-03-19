Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 421,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $208,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $713.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $847.73.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

