Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of PDS Biotechnology worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDSB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.