Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $159.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.