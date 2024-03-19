Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 278,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 690,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 190,424 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.68. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

