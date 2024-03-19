Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.