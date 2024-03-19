Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $234.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average of $208.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

