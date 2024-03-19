InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth $2,269,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InspireMD by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in InspireMD in the second quarter worth about $4,670,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.