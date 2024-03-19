Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE NSP opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $131.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 75.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $3,232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $624,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Insperity by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Insperity by 200.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

