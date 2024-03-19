Insider Selling: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 9,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,953. The company has a market capitalization of $550.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.36. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $287.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

