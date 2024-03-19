Insider Buying: GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Director Purchases 190,000 Shares of Stock

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Clark Mitchell bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
TSE GFP traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.77. 28,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,336. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
