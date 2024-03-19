Insider Buying: GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Director Purchases 190,000 Shares of Stock

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Clark Mitchell bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

TSE GFP traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.77. 28,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,336. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

