Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Update

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 286,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 98,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,617. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.