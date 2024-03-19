Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Update

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 520,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Imunon by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imunon during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Imunon during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imunon stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 13,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Imunon has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

