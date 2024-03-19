Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMRX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Immuneering Price Performance

IMRX opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immuneering

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,415.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Immuneering by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

