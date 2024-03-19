IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Update

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.03. The company had a trading volume of 134,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,290. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

