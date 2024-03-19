IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

IDXX traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.32. 79,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.03. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

