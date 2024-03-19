Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Identiv Trading Up 3.3 %

Identiv stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,215. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.30. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Identiv by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Identiv by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Identiv by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

