Ichor’s (ICHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of ICHR opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 319,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 465,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

