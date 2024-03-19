i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $738.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

