Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 156.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 93,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,863. The company has a market cap of $51.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.51.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

