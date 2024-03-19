HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.30. HUYA shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 1,274,812 shares.

HUYA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Get HUYA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,177,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.