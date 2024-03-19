Humacyte (HUMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Humacyte to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,181. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $362.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Humacyte by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

