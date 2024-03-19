Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 416,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,608. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

