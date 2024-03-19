Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HST traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 995,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

