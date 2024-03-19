Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.2%.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,991.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 138,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

