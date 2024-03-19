HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $88,000.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,273 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

