Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.04

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 163613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

