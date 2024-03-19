Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

