Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 30,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 2,604,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,854,015. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

