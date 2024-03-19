HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 261,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HSTM

Insider Activity at HealthStream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,148. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.53 million, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.