Head-To-Head Contrast: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) versus ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for biote and ALIOF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get biote alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 ALIOF 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus price target of $8.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.77%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than ALIOF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

23.0% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares biote and ALIOF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $185.36 million 2.61 -$970,000.00 ($0.22) -30.27 ALIOF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ALIOF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than biote.

Profitability

This table compares biote and ALIOF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 1.79% -39.76% 20.30% ALIOF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

biote beats ALIOF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About ALIOF

(Get Free Report)

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.