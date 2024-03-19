Head-To-Head Comparison: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and PHINIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $2.49 million 3.15 -$98.71 million ($14.71) -0.08 PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.49 $102.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AEye and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 0 0 N/A PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00

PHINIA has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given PHINIA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than AEye.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -3,340.81% -106.69% -73.36% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PHINIA beats AEye on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

