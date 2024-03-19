HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 230,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 127,117 shares.The stock last traded at $109.78 and had previously closed at $109.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HCI. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

HCI Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

